by Linda Straker

Commemorative note features Grenada’s first 2 prime ministers and Olympic medallist Kirani James

The Grenada 50 note will only be issued in Grenada, but can be spent anywhere in currency union

EC$50 note also features national flower and cultural elements

Grenada’s first 2 prime ministers — Sir Eric Matthew Gairy and Maurice Bishop — and Olympic medallist Kirani James, are the main people featured on a commemorative EC$50 note in observance of Grenada’s 50th Independence anniversary.

During its 105th Meeting held on 21 July 2023 at the Sunset Shores Beach Resort Conference Room in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the ECCB Monetary Council approved the issuance of a commemorative $50 note to mark Grenada’s 50th anniversary of independence from Britain.

“Grenada is the first member of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) to have attained political independence. On the occasion of this 50th anniversary Grenada is creating another first with the launch of a commemorative circulation note simply called The Grenada 50,” said Timothy Antoine, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), as he spoke at the unveiling of the note on Monday, 5 January 2024.

He explained that commemorative simply means “we are celebrating the special occasion on this golden jubilee and circulation simply means that you will be able to use it in everyday business transactions.”

Antoine said, “This note will be legal tender throughout the currency union, which simply means while it will only be issued in Grenada, you can spend it anywhere in the currency union,” and called for the EC$50 note to be circulated and not kept as memorabilia. “I know some of you will want to keep it for posterity… but you can spend it. Don’t take it out of circulation, it is legal tender and because it is legal tender it means that it can be spent in any member of the currency union.”

The note also features the Maurice Bishop International Airport, Annandale Waterfall, Big Drum players and dancers of Carriacou, cocoa pod, and bougainvillea flowers.

Antoine said that the note is scheduled to be circulated in the second half of 2024.

Grenada will be celebrating its 50th independence anniversary on Wednesday 7 February. The highlight of the day will be a military parade and rally. During the rally, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell is expected to name several people who will be awarded for outstanding service to the country.