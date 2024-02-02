by Linda Straker

Public Accounts Committees and Trade Scrutiny workshop to be held 27–29 February

Workshop will bring together committee chairs, members, and clerks from 12 regional legislatures

Grenada attendees are Dr Clarice Modeste and Ron Redhead

Two members of the Lower House of Parliament will be attending a 2-day peer learning workshop in Trinidad aimed at strengthening Public Accounts Committees and Trade Scrutiny in the Caribbean.

From 27–29 February 2024, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA UK) in partnership with the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago, will host a regional workshop on the work of Public Accounts Committees and Parliamentary Trade Scrutiny.

The workshop will bring together committee chairs, members, and clerks from 12 legislatures across the region, including Trinidad and Tobago, Montserrat, Jamaica, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, and Bermuda, to facilitate peer-to-peer discussions on how to enhance effective scrutiny of government spending and trade policy.

The attendees from Grenada will be Member of Parliament for St Mark Dr Clarice Modeste who is a member of Grenada’s Parliament Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and Ron Redhead, Member of Parliament for St George North East, who is not a member of the PAC.

The members of the PAC for the Second Session of the 11th Parliament are Dr Keith Mitchell as Chairman, and the other members Dr Clarice Modeste and Kate Lewis from the Lower House and Roderick St Clair and Salim Rahaman from the Upper House.

The aim of the workshop according to a CPA UK press release is to support learning among parliamentarians by delivering an informative programme with expert speakers in a collaborative exchange of knowledge: “The workshop also provides parliamentarians space to build their network, and forge relationships that showcase the best practices for developing public financial scrutiny and trade.”

Throughout the workshop, CPA UK will seek to strengthen ties between the UK Parliament and legislatures in the region and deliver a valuable knowledge-sharing platform for the parliamentarians and officials in attendance.

CPA UK’s core work is to build relationships with parliaments across the Commonwealth, including the UK’s Overseas Territories, the UK Devolved Legislatures and the Crown Dependencies, through a programme of parliamentary strengthening activities. CPA UK undertakes work at the request of other parliaments and programmes include both individual country activities and large-scale activities that bring together UK and Commonwealth parliamentarians and parliamentary officials.

