TERMS OF REFERENCE

National Climate Change Adaptation Officer

(Full-time contractor to be embedded in the Ministry of Climate Resilience, The Environment and Renewable Energy, Grenada)

Background

The Ministry of Climate Resilience, The Environment & Renewable Energy, Grenada, wishes to hire a National Climate Change Adaptation Officer who will support the targeted mandate of the Ministry to help coordinate and monitor key sectoral policies and plans, including but not limited to Grenada’s National Climate Change Policy and National Adaptation Plan and their appropriate multilateral environmental agreements. This will support the Ministry’s overall mandate to “Enhancing Grenada’s ability to anticipate, prepare for and respond to hazardous events, trends or disturbances related to climate.”

In 2017, the National Climate Change Policy, which aims to “manage the risk from climate change with emphasis on pursuing a low carbon development pathway”, paved the way as the overall response to climate change mitigation and adaptation. Following this update, a National Adaptation Plan was developed and approved in the same year with the main focus to centralize and coordinate all adaptation mechanisms for the country. The National Adaptation Plan includes 12 programmes of action including priority areas such as food security, ecosystem resilience and infrastructure. The Climate Change Focal Point Network was established to provide coordinated support for implementation of actions identified in the NAP. As the main coordinating entity and focal point to the UNFCCC the Ministry of Climate Resilience coordinates across government entities and institutions climate action. This is done mainly through the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy working with the NAP Focal Point Network and supporting the National Climate Change Committee, which is chaired by the Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Environment and serves as the main body for Grenada’s climate change co-ordination.

The NAP Global Network Secretariat, hosted by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), will provide an in-country NAP support program with a focus on supporting the Government of Grenada on the ongoing transition from planning to implementation of the NAP, with lessons informing the country’s broader NAP process.

Description of the Position

The National Climate Change Adaptation Officer will join the team at the Environment Division, Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy. Their primary role is to mobilize the National Climate Change Committee, Climate Change Focal Point Network, and relevant stakeholder groups toward direct support for the implementation of Grenada’s overarching climate policy by establishing and/or restoring linkages with other sectoral policy documents within the broader climate change adaptation framework.

The Officer will also be required to support preparation for (and participate in, where necessary) local and regional training opportunities and workshops, with emphasis on local adaptation workshops and initiatives, along with the Environment Division and the National Climate Change Committee.

The NAP Global Network plans to embed the National Climate Change Adaptation Officer in the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy of the Government of Grenada for an initial one-year period, with the possibility of extension until 2026.

Purpose and Objectives of the Position

The objective of the position is to provide technical, administrative, and advisory support to the Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy in policy development and implementation pertaining to the country’s climate change adaptation goals, including through the pilot projects informed by community stakeholder input. This includes the National Climate Change Policy and the National Adaptation Plan, as well as interlinkages to other sectoral plans and policies.

Specifically, the position’s objectives are to:

Provide technical support for the implementation of data management and stocktaking for robust tracking of climate change impacts (particularly with relevance to adaptation) that will help generate information for a database to track climate change impacts as well as an online adaptation registry linked to the climatefinance.gov.gd web portal. Support coordination of climate action between ministries to help advance the implementation of projects especially those that align with the priorities of the NAP. Strengthen the capacity of the various ministries through their focal point network to develop concept notes for specific priority projects. Coordinate stakeholder participation in the review process of the NAP and Climate Change Policy including the involvement of the NCCC and well as supporting further cooperation, regular contact, and dialogue with all of the Ministry’s partners. Liaise with local, regional, and international stakeholders and donors, as required, to support the implementation of adaptation policy positions including the robust preparation for regional and international negotiations to foster resilience in Grenada as a small island developing state. Support as necessary the preparation for Grenada’s participation in environmental regional and international negotiations.

Further to this objective, the Officer is expected to carry out the following specific duties:

Support the development of an approach for conducting the review of the National Adaptation Plan document and Climate Change Policy.

Assist with the collection of background information to inform vulnerability assessments for each of the program areas in the NAP including literature review, assessment of primary data available, their list of sources and associated list of stakeholders.

Support the development of project concept notes 5 to 7 for national adaptation priorities.

Support implementation of actions based on vulnerability assessments to promote climate resilience in relevant program areas.

Develop and submit 3 to 5 climate finance funding proposals in collaboration with the climate change focal point network with a particular focus on priority program areas identified in the NAP. This includes reviewing relevant documentation and literature related to the projects/ programmes being developed, defining the project preparation arrangements including the technical coordination for each component, defining the project activities under each component, outlining detailed budgets and co-financing arrangements, defining baseline and annual targets and developing and defining a risk management plan

Support the dissemination of results, lessons learned and other knowledge products by working with the embedded communications officer and Government of Grenada representatives.

Other relevant climate change-related tasks as requested by the Permanent Secretary and his/her designate from time to time.

Deliverables

The National Climate Change Adaptation Officer will submit a monthly report on activities. Further deliverables will be determined on a quarterly basis in line with the expected results of the program, based on agreement between the Government of Grenada and the NAP Global Network Secretariat (IISD).

Qualifications

A master’s degree in environment, natural resource management, climate change or similar area related to environmental and sustainable development issues.

Professional Experience

At least 5 years of professional working experience working with and/or in public sector providing technical and advisory support services, including on climate and development issues related to key sectors.

Experience in stakeholder management and relationship building, including collaborating with government agencies, international donors, and civil society to support a “whole of society” approach is very important.

Experience with project planning, development, and implementation and with multi-stakeholder coordination across sectors is important.

Fluency in written and spoken English.

Duty Station: St George’s, Grenada

Duration of Assignment: 12 months with the possibility of extension.

Remuneration: Dependent on experience and qualification.

Expected Start Date: 12 February 2024, or as soon as possible.

Application Process

Suitably qualified individuals are invited to submit their application to [email protected] with subject: NAPGN-GoG Application_National Climate Change Adaptation Officer_<Your Name> including:

A one-page letter of motivation

A Curriculum Vitae including 2 professional references.

The deadline for submission of application is 31 January 2024, at or before 4 pm AST.

Interested candidates should visit the job listing at: Work with us (napglobalnetwork.org)