Applications are invited for the position of Storekeeper
The incumbent will be responsible for satisfying the needs of the internal and external customers by supervising the receipts, issues and storage of Filled Products & Empties at the Distribution Warehouse — Carib Brewery (Grenada) Limited.
Key Duties include:
- Ensures that products are packed accurately and delivered according to customers’ invoices and Warehouse Transfer Slips; Return invoice to customer and Warehouse Transfer Slip to Pre Sales/Data Entry Clerk
- Receives filled products after having ascertained that the receipts comply with specifications detailed on the Invoice and/or other documents, company’s policy and are stored according to Warehouse Plan
- Reviews Salesman Audit Report and verifies all empties/products returned. Creates shortage/overage slip for any discrepancy with Salesmen, co-sign with salesman and submit for approval
- Receives, records, and coordinates the packing of empties/bottles according to company’s guidelines from customers
- Maintains, daily, unsorted empties issued to Sorters and receipts of sorted empties, and ensures placement in accordance with warehouse yard plan
- Oversees the loading of containers with empties for return to suppliers
- Conducts daily inventory check in line with company’s procedures
- Completes weekly report of products’ expiry dates in the warehouse
Qualification and/or Experience:
- At least 5 CXC/O’ Level passes including Mathematics and English
- At least 2 CAPE/GCE/A’ Level passes
- Diploma in Warehousing Management/Logistics/Supply Chain Management
- At least 2 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment
- Equivalent combination of education and experience
How to Apply:
Your application should be addressed to:
The Human Resource Department
Carib Brewery (Grenada) Limited
P O Box 202, St George’s
Grenada
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email, i.e. “Application –Storekeeper”.
Forward your letter of application and resume to [email protected]
Closing Date: 2 February 2024.
Comment on post