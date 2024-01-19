Reports to: Chief Financial Officer
The incumbent will provide the Company with effective accounting services. This role is dynamic and agile and requires flexibility and creativity to meet the evolving needs of the organisation. Changes will occur based on the needs of the business and requirements from both Beverage Sector, Group and Ansa McAL.
Key Duties:
- Prepare monthly product costing
- Management of Accounts Receivable
- Management of Accounts Payable
- Internal Audit of Inventory: counts, reconciliation and variance analysis
- Performs any other related duties as required by the job function
Qualification and/or Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Management or completion of level 2 ACCA
- At least 3 to 5 years’ experience in an FMCG environment in a Finance role
Knowledge and Skills:
- Knowledge of MS Office and other relevant software including ERP systems
- Good communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills
- Excellent organisational skills and time management skills, self-motivated
- Strong Commercial awareness and knowledge
- Good analytical and numerical skills with attention to details
Forward your letter of application and resume to: [email protected]
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email: “Application – Senior Accounts Clerk.”
Closing Date: 2 February 2024.
