Reports to: Sales Manager
The incumbent will provide sales support services to designated customers in a prompt and efficient manner, to achieve volume sales targets established for designated sales routes.
Key Duties:
- Ensures that Sales targets are achieved
- Maximises productivity in Selling, Promoting and Merchandising the company’s products
- Ensures customer adherence to established company policy on terms and conditions of trade
- Identifies new customers, promotional and signage opportunities within designated territory
- Checks customer warehouse stock, displayed stock and chiller stock, and ensures that the FIFO system is established at customers
- Ensures that exclusive display chillers and display shelves are restocked with company’s product and use of other display facilities is maximised
- Arrange the immediate removal of all defective, damaged or past-date products from display and customer premises. Co-ordinates the clearance of surplus empties from all designated customers
- Handles all customer complaints promptly and efficiently, and advise the Sales Manager of any Trade related problems that exist or may be developing
Qualification and/or Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, Marketing or related field
- Certificate in Customer Service
- At least 4 years’ experience in Sales
Knowledge and Skills:
- Excellent selling and interpersonal skills
- Strong knowledge of Microsoft Office and other relevant software
- Excellent time and resource management skills
- Good organisational skills
- Ability to handle basic accounting functions efficiently
- Must possess appropriate Driver’s Licence
Forward your letter of application and resume to: [email protected]
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email: “Application – Sales Supervisor.”
Closing Date: 2 February 2024.
