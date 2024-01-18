Ariza Credit Union rebranded from the Grenada Public Service Co-operative Credit Union in 2016, and is a strong, dynamic and innovative leader in the sector in Grenada and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

An opportunity exists for a professional with proven competence in credit front-end and back-end functions to provide strong leadership and contribute to the streamlining of processes, thereby enabling growth targets to be surpassed, while minimising credit risks.

Position: Manager: Credit Administration

Job Summary:

The Manager will be responsible for planning, organising, and executing the organisation’s Credit Administration functions, including loan documentation preparation, disbursement and collateral securities management. The job holder will also ensure that portfolio and credit risks are managed based on Ariza’s risk management policies.

Responsibilities would include:

Improve and manage the systems and workflows of the Credit Admin and Collateral Securities units to ensure service excellence, real-time tracking, and operational efficiency Supervise and ensure the review of all loans to ensure terms and conditions are in compliance with established policies Ensure that all loans and credit facilities are disbursed accurately and on time, in compliance with policies, procedures, the Co-operative Societies Act, other regulations and Ariza’s by-laws Supervise the post-closing disbursement audit checks of all loans according to size and type Ensure that the collateral securities policies and procedures are adhered to, in order to mitigate risks and protect the Credit Union’s interests Collaborate with other relevant managers to ensure efficient functioning of product teams and disbursements according to the established timelines Monitor the performance of the portfolio, including IFRS 9, Delinquency, Sectoral Analysis and Risk exposure, and make appropriate recommendations Review and advise on changes to policies, processes, and procedures to improve service, reduce risk and achieve targets for area of responsibility Prepare reports in accordance with approved reporting standards for Executive review and submission to Board and other relevant authorities such as Credit Committee and Supervisory & Compliance Committee Maintain comprehensive and up-to-date knowledge of all laws, regulations and policies related to assigned job function

Requirements:

Education and Training:

Master’s degree in Business, Banking, Accounting, Finance or related field Certified Residential Underwriter (CRU) or other related Professional Certification

Experience:

5 to 8 years experience managing credit administration and/or loan underwriting functions. Working knowledge of RiskCalm would be an asset.

Key Competences and Attributes:

Strong knowledge of credit administration policies and processes Excellent credit risk analysis skills Strong knowledge of applicable laws and regulations Ability to read and understand financial statements Strong analytical and problem-solving skills Excellent verbal communication and writing skills Excellent organisational and collaboration skills High emotional intelligence Integrity Accountability Attention to detail Proficient in the use of technology

We invite interested professionals who meet or exceed the requirements to submit their application to [email protected] (in PDF format, with subject line “Manager: Credit Admin”) by 30 January 2024.