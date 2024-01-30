The Grenada Seamen and Water Front Workers Union (GSWWU) is seeking to employ a General Manager to lead the organisation into the future.

The Organisation:

The Grenada Seamen and Waterfront Workers Union (GSWWU), an offshoot of the Grenada Workers’ Union, was formed in May 1952, representing stevedores, longshoremen, and related categories of workers engaged in the loading and unloading of cargo and logistics at the country’s leading commercial ports.

The Role:

The General Secretary/Treasurer/General Manager is responsible for leading and executing the strategic direction, development and progress of the union while ensuring its financial stability and responsiveness to the needs of its members.

The successful candidate has responsibility for the day-to-day management of the GSWWU’s operations, administration, and performance, relationship-building and shall be accountable to the Executive Committee for the execution of these functions.

The position requires strategic leadership and a good understanding of the Trade Union philosophy, operations, policies, regulations and best practices.

Candidate Profile:

At least a first degree in Business Administration or other Social Science

At least 5 years of experience in a senior management position within a services organisation

Working knowledge of trade union roles, responsibilities, functions and strong negotiating skills

Effective written and oral communication skills and adaptability in communicating with a broad range of audiences

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

The GSWWU offers a very competitive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Deadline for applications 16 February 2024.

Please send your application to The Grenada Seamen and Water Front Workers Union, Otway House, Carenage, St George’s, Grenada or [email protected].

