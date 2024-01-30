Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Financial Manager at the Grenada Cocoa Association (GCA).

Job Description:

The Financial Manager is responsible for the management of the association’s finances, the maintenance of adequate records thereon, and the preparation and presentation of relevant reports in a timely and accurate manner.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Supervising the accounts department at head office Supporting the accounting function in the GCA Preparation of monthly financial reports and annual budget Preparation of accounts for external audit Represent the accounts department at management meetings Preparation of annual review of accounting functions Monitoring of internal audit function Preparation of cash flows and sundry financial reports Checking of payroll and shipping documents Represent the GCA in cases of dispute/queries with creditors and debtors Ensure that adequate insurance coverage are maintained on GCA’s assets Assist in coordinating the financial strategy of the GCA Any other duties and responsibilities that may be assigned from time to time

Minimum education/experience requirement:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Finance

or

Professional Certificate in Accounting: ACCA, CPA, or similar certification

At least 5 years’ experience in an Accounting or Financial Management position within a Finance/Accounting Department

Valid driver’s licence

Required Competencies:

Proficient in the use of Point of Sale (POS), QuickBooks, and similar accounting software

Knowledgeable of MS Office 365 software with advanced skills MS Excel

Results-oriented and sound decision-making ability

Ability to plan, develop, and implement strategies, procedures, and work standards

Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to be self-directed and meet deadlines

Knowledgeable of financial modelling and forecasting techniques

Proven knowledge of financial analysis and strategy

Possess strong leadership and management skills

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions in farmers’ meetings and to the Board of Directors

Capable of travelling to different processing stations of the GCA to record stocks

Cover letter along with curriculum vitae should be submitted to:

The General Manager

Grenada Cocoa Association

P O Box 3649

St George’s

The application deadline is 23 February 2024

GCA

