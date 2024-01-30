Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the post of Financial Manager at the Grenada Cocoa Association (GCA).
Job Description:
The Financial Manager is responsible for the management of the association’s finances, the maintenance of adequate records thereon, and the preparation and presentation of relevant reports in a timely and accurate manner.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Supervising the accounts department at head office
- Supporting the accounting function in the GCA
- Preparation of monthly financial reports and annual budget
- Preparation of accounts for external audit
- Represent the accounts department at management meetings
- Preparation of annual review of accounting functions
- Monitoring of internal audit function
- Preparation of cash flows and sundry financial reports
- Checking of payroll and shipping documents
- Represent the GCA in cases of dispute/queries with creditors and debtors
- Ensure that adequate insurance coverage are maintained on GCA’s assets
- Assist in coordinating the financial strategy of the GCA
- Any other duties and responsibilities that may be assigned from time to time
Minimum education/experience requirement:
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting/Finance
or
- Professional Certificate in Accounting: ACCA, CPA, or similar certification
- At least 5 years’ experience in an Accounting or Financial Management position within a Finance/Accounting Department
- Valid driver’s licence
Required Competencies:
- Proficient in the use of Point of Sale (POS), QuickBooks, and similar accounting software
- Knowledgeable of MS Office 365 software with advanced skills MS Excel
- Results-oriented and sound decision-making ability
- Ability to plan, develop, and implement strategies, procedures, and work standards
- Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to be self-directed and meet deadlines
- Knowledgeable of financial modelling and forecasting techniques
- Proven knowledge of financial analysis and strategy
- Possess strong leadership and management skills
- Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions in farmers’ meetings and to the Board of Directors
- Capable of travelling to different processing stations of the GCA to record stocks
Cover letter along with curriculum vitae should be submitted to:
The General Manager
Grenada Cocoa Association
P O Box 3649
St George’s
The application deadline is 23 February 2024
