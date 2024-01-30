Job Summary:

A senior administrative officer, highly skilled and experienced in procurement management, project management and contract administration of an engineering and construction company, who can support management with responsibilities for overseeing all (administering and coordinating) activities of its engineering and construction operations. Primarily, managing the organisational and project cash flow of the company, assisting with the quantity surveyor/cost manager in preparing various construction cost reports, including cash flow forecasting and cash flow payment reporting to liaise with the company’s partners, clients, stakeholders, sub-contractors and site engineers.

Qualifications:

Suitable Certification/qualification in Procurement Management, Project Management and Contract Administration.

Experience:

Minimum of 15 years as a Senior Administrative Officer with working knowledge of Project Management, Contract Administration and Procurement Management in construction and Civil Engineering.

Key Competences and Attributes:

Proficient in a variety of software packages, such as QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel, Access, etc., to produce correspondence, presentations, spreadsheets, and maintain records and databases Excellent organisational and collaboration skills, with high emotional intelligence Excellent verbal communication and writing skills Strong analytical and problem-solving skills High integrity, accountability and attention to detail Experienced procuring, purchasing, construction materials and equipment A holder of a valid driver’s licence would be an asset

Other duties may include:

Attend and preside pre- and post-contract meetings as necessary Supervise all members of the Engineering, Construction and Skills Training team, ensuring that the projects are managed properly Co-ordinating for skills training and apprentice programmes for on-site and classroom sessions Co-ordinating sponsorships and fundraising activities for skills training scholarships for programmes

We invite interested professionals who meet or exceed the requirements to submit their applications to [email protected] (in PDF format with subject line “Chief Administrative Officer”) by 15 February 2024.

