Reports to: Chief Financial Officer
The incumbent will be responsible for the review of business processes to identify and address operational, financial & technological risks.
Key Duties:
- Develops and improves existing projects and or activities by providing advice and guidance to relevant personnel
- Monitors, assesses and distills consumer insights via market research
- Provides input for strategic direction and new business opportunities for the brand
- Conducts regular visits with trade and key customers, in conjunction with the Trade Marketing Department, to understand and respond to channel needs
- Monitors competition and channel activities to ensure Brand maintains market share
- Develops and evaluates promotions
- Tracks A&P spending
- Monitors Brand performance and contributes to monthly reports
- Submits recommendations to the Division Head for approval
- Develops all creatives and communications for approval
- Provides advice, guidance, instructions and directions for subordinate staff as needed to ensure the achievement of departmental objectives
Qualification and/or Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems or related field
- In-depth knowledge of ERP Solutions, D365 Finance and Operations
Knowledge and Skills:
- Knowledge of MS Office and other relevant software
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Good organisational skills
- Ability to conduct training sessions and cascade information
- Ability to work in a cross-functional team
Forward your letter of application and resume to: [email protected]
Insert the job title in the subject line of your email: “Application – Business Analyst.”
Closing Date: 2 February 2024.
Comment on post