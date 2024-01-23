Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort is seeking to strengthen its team with the addition of an Assistant General Manager.
Position: Assistant General Manager will be responsible for supporting the General Manager with daily operations, including training staff, managing schedules, and monitoring guest satisfaction. The Assistant General Manager will also be tasked with running the resort when the General Manager is unavailable or off-site.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist the General Manager in his day-to-day operations
- Assigns duties to HODs and observes performance to ensure adherence to hotel policies and established operating procedures
- Provides training to staff and HODs
- Monitor the guest feedback on Trip Advisor, OTAs etc.
- Receives and resolved or assists the General Manager in resolving guest complaints and service recovery process
- Selects or assists in the selection of hotel staff and completes all new hire paperwork
- Review employee performance and conduct personnel actions such as disciplinary actions and terminations
- Maintains accurate records
- Assist General Manager during morning meetings or conduct the morning HOD meetings in the absence of General Manager
- Adheres to company procedures and regulations as well as standard operating procedures
- Ensure full compliance with hotel operating controls, SOPs, policies, procedures and service standards
- Assist General Manager in key property issues including capital projects, customer service and refurbishment
- Assist General Manager in wage scale surveys and ensure employee wages are followed by the company and industry salary guidelines
- Ensures property, grounds, physical plant and work areas maintained to standard
- Builds strong working relationships and communications with hotel staff, HODs and other departments to ensure maximum operating effectiveness and fulfilment of special event needs
- Performs sudden audits on rooms and other operating areas
- Provide effective leadership to hotel team members
- Ensure hotel staff is provided with uniforms and name tags, and upholds property grooming standards
- All other duties as assigned by the General Manager or Management
The successful candidate should possess:
- Excellent organisational and leadership skills
- Experience managing a team in a hotel or resort setting
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to multitask and work well under pressure
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and hotel management software such as Opera Cloud
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Bachelor’s degree or Certification in Hospitality Management or a related field is preferred
- Experience in a Caribbean hotel or resort is a plus
- Fluency in multiple languages is a plus
If you are inspired by this challenge and are confident that your professional attributes and efficient business skills would be an asset to Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort, please apply as directed below. All applications with full curriculum vitae and business references should be submitted no later than 1 February 2024 to: [email protected] and [email protected].