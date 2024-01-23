Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort is seeking to strengthen its team with the addition of an Assistant General Manager.

Position: Assistant General Manager will be responsible for supporting the General Manager with daily operations, including training staff, managing schedules, and monitoring guest satisfaction. The Assistant General Manager will also be tasked with running the resort when the General Manager is unavailable or off-site.

Key Responsibilities:

Assist the General Manager in his day-to-day operations

Assigns duties to HODs and observes performance to ensure adherence to hotel policies and established operating procedures

Provides training to staff and HODs

Monitor the guest feedback on Trip Advisor, OTAs etc.

Receives and resolved or assists the General Manager in resolving guest complaints and service recovery process

Selects or assists in the selection of hotel staff and completes all new hire paperwork

Review employee performance and conduct personnel actions such as disciplinary actions and terminations

Maintains accurate records

Assist General Manager during morning meetings or conduct the morning HOD meetings in the absence of General Manager

Adheres to company procedures and regulations as well as standard operating procedures

Ensure full compliance with hotel operating controls, SOPs, policies, procedures and service standards

Assist General Manager in key property issues including capital projects, customer service and refurbishment

Assist General Manager in wage scale surveys and ensure employee wages are followed by the company and industry salary guidelines

Ensures property, grounds, physical plant and work areas maintained to standard

Builds strong working relationships and communications with hotel staff, HODs and other departments to ensure maximum operating effectiveness and fulfilment of special event needs

Performs sudden audits on rooms and other operating areas

Provide effective leadership to hotel team members

Ensure hotel staff is provided with uniforms and name tags, and upholds property grooming standards

All other duties as assigned by the General Manager or Management

The successful candidate should possess:

Excellent organisational and leadership skills

Experience managing a team in a hotel or resort setting

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to multitask and work well under pressure

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and hotel management software such as Opera Cloud

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Bachelor’s degree or Certification in Hospitality Management or a related field is preferred

Experience in a Caribbean hotel or resort is a plus

Fluency in multiple languages is a plus

If you are inspired by this challenge and are confident that your professional attributes and efficient business skills would be an asset to Mount Cinnamon Beach Resort, please apply as directed below. All applications with full curriculum vitae and business references should be submitted no later than 1 February 2024 to: [email protected] and [email protected].

