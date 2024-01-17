In direct response to the voices of Grenada’s business leaders, Geneva Pearl is proud to be hosting Unlock Your Potential, an event born out of extensive dialogue over the past 9 months.

This initiative represents a collective effort to delve into the challenges faced by the business community, identify areas for improvement, and understand aspirations for progress.

An event designed to propel Grenada businesses into becoming the most admired enterprises across the Caribbean, the primary aim is to confront these challenges head-on, fostering the development of skills crucial for emerging as exceptional leaders.

Aligned with the Government’s commitment to rectify gender imbalances in business leadership, the event resonates with the recent call from the Prime Minister to cultivate a culture that propels Grenada towards a future characterised by positive transformation.

Envisioning a better future

As we embark on this transformative journey with the trailblazers of the business world, we are eager to witness the tangible outcomes that will shape Grenada’s economic landscape. The dedication and commitment of participants is expected to contribute to the collective vision for a better, ever-stronger Grenada.

“After months of research, we are excited to begin working with business leaders supporting Grenada’s transformation journey.”

Event highlights

For just US$255, Unlock Your Potential promises a day of self-discovery, professional development, and female empowerment. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Explore inner potential: Engage in sessions designed for self-discovery, encouraging the uncovering and understanding of unique capabilities

Engage in sessions designed for self-discovery, encouraging the uncovering and understanding of unique capabilities Advance professional growth: Participate in sessions dedicated to professional development, providing valuable insights and skills to enhance personal career journeys

Participate in sessions dedicated to professional development, providing valuable insights and skills to enhance personal career journeys Be empowered: Delve into sessions focused on female empowerment, offering inspiration and practical tools to navigate and thrive in various aspects of life

Sponsor packages

The event offers 2 exciting sponsor packages, for which we invite applications.

Why sponsor?

Brand visibility: Gain significant exposure before, during, and after the event, reaching a diverse and engaged audience

Gain significant exposure before, during, and after the event, reaching a diverse and engaged audience Networking opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, showcase your organisation, and attract potential talent

Connect with industry leaders, showcase your organisation, and attract potential talent Customised promotion: Different sponsorship packages ensure your brand receives maximum visibility and recognition

Different sponsorship packages ensure your brand receives maximum visibility and recognition Positive association: Align your brand with an event promoting personal and professional development, diversity in leadership, and female empowerment

Align your brand with an event promoting personal and professional development, diversity in leadership, and female empowerment Visible support: Support Grenada’s vision to be Better. Ever Stronger. Together

Join us in shaping Grenada’s future

Unlock Your Potential is neither a traditional training course nor is it merely an event; it is a collaborative effort to mould a future where Grenada’s businesses stand out as exemplars of success and a new way of developing talent here in Grenada. We invite all forward-thinking individuals, businesses, and entrepreneurs to join us on this exciting venture.

“Attending this event will show that training alone is never enough and is just the beginning of any learning journey.”

We are confident that this event will initiate positive changes, positioning Grenada businesses as trailblazers and setting new standards of excellence within the Caribbean. The anticipated positive impact of this event on Grenada’s business landscape will be visible in years to come.

For further information, including sponsorship opportunities and registration details, please contact our Grenada-based Engagement Manager Paulette Ross at [email protected].