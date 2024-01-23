A Willie Redhead Foundation Presentation

Jonas Browne & Hubbard, generally referred to as Hubbard’s, has been an outstanding corporate citizen of Grenada for over 200 years.

Hubbard’s was awarded the Willie Redhead Foundation’s patrimonial award for the conservation of its historic buildings in 2002 and 2006, and remains a strong supporter of the vision of the foundation for the conservation and enhancement of urban St George, in its quest to restore our capital city the accolade awarded to it in 1988 by the Organisation of American States (OAS) as “a monument of the wider Caribbean.”

For the past few months in 2023 the building at the corner of Young and Scott streets with its frontage on the Carenage known as Middleton House, was under repair and restoration. This 2-storey building, the property of Hubbard’s, was built in the 18th century in brick and stone with clay tiled roof, and an elegant courtyard with access on Young Street leading to an ornate cast iron staircase within the courtyard which gives access to the first floor, and a verandah providing a panoramic view of the Carenage.

Sometime in the recent past, it was used as Hubbard’s accounting department, afterwards utilised as a courthouse, then an art gallery. With the passing of time, this major historic building came into disrepair and required urgent repairs and restoration. In the tradition of Hubbard’s — which recognises the aesthetic and historic value of its architectural and built heritage — and with this awareness, has continued to retain and enhance the ambience of the historic quarter of urban St George, especially its historic warehouses on the Carenage.

Opportunity is taken therefore to highly commend Hubbard’s on this major civic contribution to the government’s Transformational Agenda, which should be a living example for corporate Grenada in addressing the urgent requirements of our crumbling social infrastructure, not forgetting to mention the architect and Creative Design for an excellent job, “as we aspire, build and advance, as one people” into the challenges of the next 50 years.

Happy Golden Jubilee, Grenada!