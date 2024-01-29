The Ministry of Finance informs the public that the Inland Revenue Division will be relocated from the Financial Complex on the Carenage to the WE Julien Building (opposite Courts Grenada Ltd.) located on Young Street, St George’s.

This move is aimed at addressing long-standing occupational safety and health (OHS) concerns to ensure a conducive working environment for staff and taxpayers. The relocation will also facilitate timely rehabilitation work on the Financial Complex, including the incorporation of green and renewable energy technologies.

The relocation will occur on a phased approach to minimise disruption to daily operations, and will commence on Monday, 5 February 2024, with the following sections:

Cash

Taxpayer Service and Registration

Refunds

Collection and Enforcement

Valuation

Vehicle Licencing and Registration

The public is further advised that the following sections will remain at the current location in the Financial Complex until further notice:

Office of the Comptroller

Audit

Assessment

Information Technology Unit

Please take note that the Division’s phone numbers and email addresses remain the same.

The Ministry of Finance expresses its gratitude to all stakeholders for their continued support during the relocation process and remains committed to providing high-quality financial services to the public and apologises for any inconvenience caused due to the unavoidable relocation.

Ministry of Finance