Two teams of students from T A Marryshow Community College (TAMCC) placed 1st and 6th in the Math Olympiad of the 2024 Caribbean STEM Olympiads, a regional competition designed to test the creativity, logical and analytical thinking, problem solving, leadership, and teamwork capabilities of participants.

The competition was held virtually and participating teams were from various Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, and

St Vincent and the Grenadines. The teams from Grenada only took part in the Math Olympiad of the competition. Other sections include the Computer Coding and Robotics Olympiads. The preliminary competition was held on 4 January 2024 and both teams made it to the final stage of the competition which was held on 17 January.

The team members who competed in level III (age 18-21) of the competition were Kahlil Phillip (2023 Natural Science graduate), Rochelle Griffith (valedictorian of the 2023 graduating class) and Tristan Pivotte (top mathematics student of the 2023 graduating class). The team placed first in the competition.

The team members who competed in Level II (age 16-18) of the competition were Nathan John, Rakeem McFarlane and Dominique Nedd, all of whom are second-year students. They placed 6th in the competition from 9 finalist teams.

The students organised and planned their own practice sessions and prepared for the competition by themselves. They were further assisted by Ruth Dottin who served as support faculty and provided the necessary resources like books, practice venues and a room to take part in the competition.

Paris Fraser, Chair of the Department of Natural Sciences, commented on the students’ preparation. He said: “This demonstrated we have students who are highly enthusiastic, independent, mature and self-motivated in building and displaying their mathematical skills regionally. Our students’ performance demonstrates that we are ranking among the top in mathematics in the region. I hope that this news encourages our young mathematics scholars in Grenada to develop confidence in their mathematical skills and to represent Grenada in future competitions.”

TAMCC extends congratulations to the students and recent graduates of both teams who participated in the Olympiads. The awards ceremony of the competition was held virtually on Sunday, 21 January 2024.

