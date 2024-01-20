Rotary Club of Grenada Unveils Exciting Family Extravaganza “Re-Connect” at Quarantine Point in celebration of Grenada’s 50th Independence Anniversary.

The Rotary Club of Grenada, a beacon of community service since its establishment in 1968, proudly announces the grand spectacle of “Re-Connect” — a family fair set to captivate audiences at the Quarantine Point Recreation Park on Sunday, 18 February, starting from 3 pm. This event is a tribute to Grenada’s rich heritage and is presented in conjunction with Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

Judy McCutcheon, chairman of the event and a past president of the Club, said the event’s purpose is to reunite families and friends in a nostalgic journey through “familiar but forgotten things from our past.” Endorsed by Grenada’s 50th Committee, this celebration promises a day filled with cultural richness, entertainment, and family-oriented festivities.

Highlighting the evening will be a specially curated stage production, a collaborative masterpiece by Francis Urias Peters of La Boucan Creative Centre and Livingston Nelson of Tivoli Drummers. The performance will feature a talented ensemble of actors, musicians, and dancers, complemented by the rhythmic beats of a live steel band and the energetic vibes of a DJ.

In addition to the cultural showcase, Rotary is proud to bring back its signature attractions, including a bouncing castle, smores bonfire, old-time games, face painting, a solid bar, and an array of food stalls thoughtfully curated to celebrate Grenada’s culinary culture.

President Collin Francis reveals a special tribute to the Monica Benoit Wonderland of Lights, a beloved community tradition, with select displays adjusted to proudly reflect the national colours of Grenada. He remarked, “The Rotary Club recognises the significance of marking the 50th anniversary milestone, and what better way to commemorate than by gathering Grenada’s families and friends under the enchantment of lights at Quarantine Point Recreational Park — the last remaining public green space in the south.”

Funds generated from this celebratory event will be channelled into Rotary’s community projects, supporting initiatives that enhance the lives of those in need.

Stay connected with all the latest updates and details on Rotary’s social media pages. Join us on this momentous occasion as we celebrate Grenada’s 50th Independence Anniversary with a day of family, fun, and reflection at Quarantine Point Recreation Park. Let’s Re-Connect!

