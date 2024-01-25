The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation informs the public that the section of the Eastern Main Road from the roundabout at Springs to Upper Woburn Road commonly referred to as the Cliff Road, St George will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, 27 to Sunday, 28 January 2024, from 9 am to 4 pm on both days.

This closure is necessary to facilitate preparatory works for the reconstruction of the road.

In this regard, the public, particularly motorists, are advised to use alternative routes on those dates and times.

The Ministry of Infrastructure apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the public.

Ministry of Infrastructure