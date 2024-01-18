The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs (MOHWARA), is closely monitoring reports of increasing cases of respiratory infections in countries globally.

The Ministry notes the most prevalent viruses identified as causes include coronavirus (SARS CoV2), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and influenza.

Although this pattern of increase in respiratory diseases is expected at this time of the year, it can still cause significant discomfort to patients, disruption in daily activities due to sick days, and put a strain on health services. Hospitalisations and even death can result in individuals who have underlying health conditions.

As it relates to Grenada, reported cases of acute respiratory infections declined during the final 2 weeks of 2023, compared to prior periods. However, data from our surveillance unit shows a slight increase was observed in the first week of 2024. There were 17 confirmed/reported cases of Covid-19 during the first week of 2024, compared to 7 in the last 4 weeks of 2023. Those cases generally presented symptoms including fever, congestion, runny nose, headache, and body pain.

The MOHWARA remains vigilant and continues to take the following actions:

Track the number of cases that are reported locally

Monitor the use of health clinics for cold and flu-like symptoms

Monitor hospital admissions for severe respiratory infections

Allocate the necessary resources to deal with any challenges

Maintain situational awareness of healthcare providers

Public education and awareness

The public is reminded that increased travel to Grenada increases the risks of the importation of many diseases including new variants of Covid-19. As such, we anticipate further increases in respiratory cases in the coming weeks. It is very important for everyone to be aware of the health risks associated with these respiratory viruses (SARS CoV2, RSV and Influenza) and take the necessary precautions to avoid getting infected and passing on the disease.

Remember:

Wear a mask in crowded spaces and on public transportation, especially if you have flu-like symptoms, and when visiting clinics, hospitals, and elderly homes

Practice physical distancing and avoid crowds where possible

Cover cough and sneeze using a tissue or the bend of the elbow. Wash and sanitise hands regularly

Where possible avoid contact with people displaying respiratory symptoms, especially while not wearing a mask

Seek medical attention if you feel very sick or have concerns about symptoms

Get a flu shot if you have a chronic disease, are over 65, pregnant or have a condition that weakens your immune system. The Ministry of Health provides seasonal flu vaccines annually to the public at no charge

Clean and sanitise high-contact surfaces regularly

As far as possible ensure good ventilation and airflow in enclosed spaces

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs wishes everyone a happy and healthy 2024. It also extends best wishes to the nation on its 50th anniversary of independence.

Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs