by Linda Straker

The value of Republic Bank Grenada shares on the regional Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE) dropped by EC$1 on Thursday, 18 January 2024 according to the latest update from the regional market.

“On the Eastern Caribbean Securities market today 18 January 2024, 200 Republic Bank (Grenada) Ltd shares traded at $44 per share, falling $1 or 2.2% from its last traded price,” said the daily report for 18 January. The price per share for the longest time stood at which was EC$45.

The Eastern Caribbean Securities Market (ECSM) is the first organised regional securities market established within the 8 Member countries of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

Designed to provide an alternative mechanism for institutions to raise capital within the regional financial system, the ECSM was created in 2001 with the passage of the Eastern Caribbean Securities Act 2001 and the establishment of the main market institutions.

Besides, Republic Bank, 3 other Grenadian companies are listed on the ECSM — Grenada Cooperative Bank; Grenada Electricity Services and Grenreal Property Corporation.

On 9 January, 336 Grenada Electricity Services Ltd shares traded at $10.50 per share.