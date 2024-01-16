In keeping with the 2024 Budget Statement, the Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs informs the general public that effective 1 January 2024, there will be a permanent increase of $200 per month for SEED beneficiaries who are:

65 years and older

Living with physical disabilities or who are differently abled

Living with mental illnesses

Accordingly, the maximum benefit would be $500 per household. Note that households already receiving $500 will not be eligible for any increases.

All beneficiaries are advised that payment is scheduled for 24–26 January 2024 as follows:

DAYS PAYMENT ORDER VENUES Wednesday, 24 January 2024 A-H Revenue Offices, Treasury Thursday, 25 January 2024 I-Q Revenue Offices, Treasury Friday, 26 January 2024 R-Z Revenue Offices, Treasury

Ministry of Social and Community Development