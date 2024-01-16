In keeping with the 2024 Budget Statement, the Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing and Gender Affairs informs the general public that effective 1 January 2024, there will be a permanent increase of $200 per month for SEED beneficiaries who are:
- 65 years and older
- Living with physical disabilities or who are differently abled
- Living with mental illnesses
Accordingly, the maximum benefit would be $500 per household. Note that households already receiving $500 will not be eligible for any increases.
All beneficiaries are advised that payment is scheduled for 24–26 January 2024 as follows:
|DAYS
|PAYMENT ORDER
|VENUES
|Wednesday, 24 January 2024
|A-H
|Revenue Offices, Treasury
|Thursday, 25 January 2024
|I-Q
|Revenue Offices, Treasury
|Friday, 26 January 2024
|R-Z
|Revenue Offices, Treasury
Ministry of Social and Community Development
