by The Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

When planning and preparing meals it is important to be mindful of your portion sizes. Critically analysing how much food you eat is as important as analysing the types of food you eat daily.

Managing portion sizes is generally important to the wellbeing of the body because this not only reduces the likelihood of overeating but also helps to control blood sugar levels which in important in preventing and managing insulin resistance and diabetes. Additionally, it helps the body to digest food easier, manage weight and also helps the body to regulate energy throughout the day.

When considering adopting and adjusting your meals using portion control it is important to consider that there is a significant difference between serving size and portion size. Portion size is considered to be the amount of food you choose to eat according to your meal or dietary plan or needs, this can be more or less than a standardised serving size. The serving size however is the measured amount of food according to food standardisation that should be consumed at a given time, this is normally seen on nutrition facts and labels found on packaged foods.

When practicing portion control, one should always try to use the MyPlate method; half a plate of vegetables or salad, quarter of a plate of high-quality protein, quarter of a plate complex carbs like whole grains and starchy vegetables and half a tablespoon of healthy-fat foods like olive oil and nuts and half tablespoon avocado or avocado oil.

Use your hands or a measuring cup to measure your portions. According to healthline.com, a palm-sized serving for women and 2 palm-sized portions for men for high-protein foods such as meat, fish, poultry and beans can be eaten, use a fist-sized portion for women and 2 fist-sized portions for men for vegetables and salads, use one cupped-hand portion for women and 2 for men for high-carb foods and use one thumb-sized portion for women and two for men for fats and oils.

Other ideas such as using a smaller plate when eating can reduce the likelihood of overeating, staying away from large portions of starchy carbohydrates, and avoiding going back for seconds can also help to control portion size, always check nutrition facts labels to ensure you are aware of the amount of food you are consuming. Try to drink a glass of water at least thirty minutes before you eat, this will help you to feel full and also helps with hydration. When eating out you can ask for less food or take away boxes for excess food.

Your level of physical activity, age, sex and overall health would determine how much food you need to consume to maintain a healthy and balanced diet, speaking to a nutritionist or dietitian can help you determine the right amounts for your body.

GNFC