“Be united in purpose,” the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government charged the residents of Petite Martinique at a church service held on the island in recognition of Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence.

Minister Tevin Andrews, reflecting on the great community spirit which existed years ago, urged residents to take charge of their development and ask themselves, “Where do they see Petite Martinique in the next 50 years”? As well, he appealed to Petite Martiniquans to help with the preservation and protection of their rich cultural heritage.

Roman Catholic Bishop Clyde Harvey delivered the homily at the service held at the Sacred Heart RC Church. Referencing the 1st Scripture Reading that was taken from 1st Samuel 3:3-10, 19, Bishop Harvey emphasised the importance of listening and encouraged the congregation to develop and deepen the sense of who they are and take pride in it.

The occasion was also used to launch the demo of a theme song composed and sung by a group from Petite Martinique for the Minister’s Best Village Competition. Permanent Secretary Javan Williams, Superintendent Solomon Stafford and other officers of the RGPF’s Northern Police District, along with Parish Lead Amanda Jack, also participated in the Petite Martinique church service. The next activity in Carriacou and Petite Martinique marking the golden jubilee of independence is a relay meet at the Lauriston Mini Stadium on Friday, 19 January. This will be followed by an ecumenical church service at the same venue on Sunday, 21 January, commencing at 10 am.

Ministry for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs