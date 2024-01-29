The Planning and Development Authority (PDA) is partnering with stakeholders to undertake a comprehensive demolition drive to remove illegal structures along the nation’s roadsides.

The ongoing initiative, which commenced in January 2024, aims to create a safer, and healthier environment by removing structures erected without permits, those in a state of disrepair, those occupying crown land without proper authorisation, and those obstructing public roads.

Unauthorised vending, roadside garages, and other illegal structures, as well as the illegal storage of vehicle debris, pose significant negative impacts on the environment and Grenada’s overall infrastructure.

These structures not only compromise public safety, but also contribute to visual clutter and the degradation of public spaces. The authority is also concerned that the erection of unauthorised structures and illegally stored material can become projectiles during adverse weather conditions.

Key objectives of the demolition drive include:

Public Safety: Removal of structures that pose public health and safety risks

Urban Aesthetics: Enhancing the visual appeal of the country by removing unsightly and unauthorised structures

Compliance with Regulations: Enforcing zoning and licencing regulations to ensure that businesses operate within the confines of the law

Infrastructure Optimisation: Improving the flow of traffic and accessibility by removing structures obstructing public roads and sidewalks

The Planning and Development Authority urges all affected vendors and property owners to co-operate and adhere to planning regulations.

People who vend in, or who occupy illegal structures are further advised to secure personal belongings and have the structures removed ahead of the planned PDA demolition operation.

The demolition drive is not intended to target legitimate businesses, but rather to create a safer and organised landscape development.

For inquiries related to the demolition drive, affected parties are encouraged to contact the PDA for guidance on Tel: 1 (473) 440-2471/4635 or visit the authority, to speak with a Planning Officer.

The PDA remains dedicated to fostering a vibrant, safe, and well-maintained environment, for citizens and visitors.

Planning and Development Authority