“While we take pride in our accomplishments, we must never forget the sacrifices of our ancestors who paved the way for our development,” Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade has reminded citizens.

She made the remarks while addressing a military parade and rally on Petite Martinique in observance of the nation’s 50th anniversary of independence. Her Excellency, referencing the infrastructural development on Carriacou and Petite Martinique over the years, said it’s something that offers an opportunity to reflect on our past.

Prime Minister Hon Dickon Mitchell, who participated in the celebrations on the 586-acre island, said the golden jubilee of independence is a time to reset, reflect and reshape the next 50 years of Grenada. Despite our differences, citizens must stand together as one people for a better Grenada, the Prime Minister said.

In a show of unity, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government Hon Tevin Andrews invited Opposition Senator Hon. Norland Cox to join him in a special pinning of 50 people who attended the independence anniversary event.

Minister Andrews, in his address, said as the nation strives for unity, it must be recognised that the nation’s strength lies in the next generation. Therefore, he said, it is important to sow seeds of inspiration and empowerment.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs