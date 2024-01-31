by Linda Straker

3 days after suspending visitation to Grenada’s lone mental hospital, the Ministry of Health is yet to provide an official reason. The last time there was a stop to visitation at the institution was during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs (MOHWARA), notifies that effective, Saturday, 27 January 2024, visitation at Mt Gay Psychiatric Hospital and the Rathdune Unit at the Mt Gay facility has been suspended until further notice,” said the notice disseminated by the Government Information Service (GIS). “The public will be notified when visitation resumes. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs apologises for any inconvenience caused,” the notice added.

An email sent to the Permanent Secretary, the Chief Medical Officer and other senior officers in the Ministry of Health seeking the reason behind the suspension has not received a reply. A telephone call to one of the senior officers at the mental institution stated that “the permanent secretary will be able to provide the answer to this question.”

Two people with relatives at the Mt Gay Hospital said that they understand the suspension is due to an outbreak of Covid-19 and chickenpox at the institution. The Epidemiology Report for the week of 15 January shows that Grenada has increased cases of Covid-19 and 3 cases of chickenpox.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that chickenpox is an acute, highly contagious disease caused by varicella-zoster virus (VZV), a member of the herpesvirus family. VZV transmission occurs via droplets, aerosols, or direct contact with respiratory secretions, and almost always produces clinical disease in susceptible individuals.

Chickenpox is characterised by an itchy rash usually starting on the scalp and face and initially accompanied by fever and malaise. The rash gradually spreads to the trunk and extremities. The vesicles gradually dry out and crusts appear which then disappear over 1 to 2 weeks.