Nexa is delighted to announce the commemoration of its first anniversary as Nexa Credit Union on 23 January 2024. This momentous occasion marks a year of remarkable progress, dedicated service, and a steadfast commitment to providing exceptional financial solutions to our members.

Formerly known as GUT Credit Union, Nexa Credit Union was established as the brainchild of Ms Denise De Coteau, driven by the vision to deliver the highest level of service to our valued members. Since our inception, we have steadfastly endeavoured to exceed expectations and create a member experience that stands apart.

Our recent rebranding initiative has allowed us to create an even more inclusive and personalised experience for our members. We take great pleasure in unveiling our newly designed spaces, including the welcoming and comfortable St George’s Head Office and our updated branch locations. These transformative spaces embody our commitment to providing an environment where our members can feel at home while conducting their financial affairs.

In line with this commitment, we are thrilled to introduce the Nexa CU Mobile app, which has been designed to meet the diverse needs of our members. The Nexa CU Mobile app provides a secure and convenient platform for accessing accounts, checking balances, transferring funds, mobile top-ups and paying bills, empowering our members to manage their finances efficiently from the palm of their hand.

The name “Nexa” holds profound meaning as it represents the essence of connection. We aspire to be the bridge that unites our members, facilitating opportunities for financial inclusion and social mobility. As one of Grenada’s largest credit unions, we take immense pride in our investment in the communities we serve. We firmly believe that our support for education, sports, and culture fosters development in these areas and ultimately contributes to the growth of our people.

At the core of our operations lies the principle of “people helping people,” which has guided us throughout our journey. Over the past year, we have actively embraced this principle by introducing innovative services and leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower our members. Our unwavering commitment is to revolutionize how our members manage their finances and conduct business.

Furthermore, we are excited to reveal the new design of our Visa International Debit Card, which reflects our refreshed brand and image. Keep an eye out for our upcoming promotion, featuring enticing offers and incentives for both the Nexa CU Mobile app and our redesigned debit card.

As we celebrate our first anniversary, we extend our deepest gratitude to our members for their unwavering support throughout this transformative year of growth. We are honoured to have been a part of your financial journey and remain committed to serving you with unparalleled dedication in the years to come.

Join us as we celebrate Nexa Credit Union’s first anniversary and the remarkable milestones achieved along the way. Happy First Anniversary!

Nexa