by Linda Straker

Names published in Government Gazette 19 January 2024 edition

Commissioners serve for 2 years from 31 May 2023

6 commissioners served on previous commissions

Eight months after receiving their instruments of appointment, the names of the commissioners in the Office of the Integrity Commission for the period 2023 to 2025 have been published in the 19 January 2024 edition of the Government Gazette.

“Pursuant to Section 4 (1) of the Integrity in Public Life Act, No. 24 of 2013, which established the Integrity Commission, the Public is hereby informed that the Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade, GCMG, acting in accordance with section 4 (2), appointed the following persons to the Integrity Commission, with effect from May 31, 2023, for a period of two (2) years,” said the notice which was date 16 January 2024.

The members are:

Gillian Bristol: Chairperson

Ronald Peters: Chartered Accountant

Jasmin Redhead: Attorney-at-Law

Justin Campbell: Recommendation of the Prime Minister

Ann Antoine: Recommendation of the Leader of the Opposition

Oforiwa Augustine: Representative of the Conference of Churches

Devon Rachae: Representative of the Evangelical Alliance of Churches

The Public Life Act states that a member of the Commission shall hold office for a period not exceeding 3 years and shall be eligible for re-appointment. The new commissioners are holding office for a period of 2 years. Most of them, except for Ann Antoine, served on previous commissions.

Among the functions of the committee are to examine all declarations filed pursuant to the provisions of the Act; make such inquiries as it considers necessary in order to verify or determine the accuracy of a declaration filed pursuant to the provisions of this Act and receive and investigate complaints regarding any alleged breaches of the provisions of this Act or the commission of any suspected offence under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chapter 252A.

The Commission shall also investigate the conduct of any person falling under the purview of the Commission which, in the opinion of the Commission, may be considered dishonest or conducive to corruption; examine the practices and procedures of public bodies; and instruct, advise and assist the heads of public bodies with respect to changes in practices or procedures which may be necessary to reduce the occurrence of corrupt practices.

According to the legislation, in exercising its functions the Commission shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority; may in all cases where it considers it appropriate to do so, make use of the services or draw on the expertise of any law enforcement agency or the Public Service; and shall have the power to authorise investigations, summon witnesses, require the production of any reports, documents or other relevant information, and to do all such things as it considers necessary or expedient for the purpose of carrying out its functions.