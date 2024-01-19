by Linda Straker

Appointments published in 19 January 2024 Government Gazette

Dominic Jeremiah is current Chief Education Officer

Governor-General may confer awards on Independence Day, or at other times

Governor-General Dame Cecile La Grenade has appointed Dominic Jeremiah, a former principal and current Chief Education Officer to chair the 6-member National Awards Advisory Committee as mandated in the 2007 National Honours and Awards legislation.

“Pursuant to Section 8 (1) of the National Honours and Awards Act No. 32 of 2007, the Public is hereby informed that the Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Cécile La Grenade, GCMG, has appointed the following persons on the National Awards Advisory Committee, with effect from January 1, 2024, for a period of 3) years,” said a public notice in the 19 January 2024 Government Gazette.

Dominic Jeremiah – Chairman. A citizen of Grenada appointed by the Governor-General after consultation with the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition

Deborah St Bernard, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission

Don McKenzie, Commissioner of Police (Ag.)

Cecilia Ann John, Representative appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister

Dr Julie Du Bois, Representative appointed on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition

Margaret Neckles, Representative from Civil Society and

Reverend Michael Marshall, Representative from the Religious Community

The notice from of the Governor-General’s Office at Point Salines St George is dated 16 January 2024.

According to the legislation, the committee’s function is to consider nominations of individuals together with recommendations and supporting material received by the Committee for an award of the Order of Grenada;

(b) make such investigations as it thinks fit to determine persons living or dead, upon whom may be conferred the award of the Order of Grenada

(c) compile separate lists in respect of each grade of awards

(d) forward to the Prime Minister the lists compiled under paragraph (c) with the recommendations respecting each awards

(e) undertake such other duties in relation to the Act as may be assigned by the Governor-General

(2) The Committee may consult with such other persons or bodies as it thinks necessary for the purpose of discharging its functions.

The legislation further explained that any individual may submit to the committee for its consideration and recommendation a nomination of a person for an award of the Order. After receiving the nomination, the committee shall consider such nomination, conduct such investigations as it may deem necessary and submit its recommendation to the Prime Minister.

“The Prime Minister shall review the recommendations submitted to him or her by the Committee and may make such recommendations to the Governor-General for the conferment of awards as he or she may deem necessary,” states the legislation which instructs that the recommendations made to the Governor-General shall be announced publicly and shall be published in the Gazette.

“In the exercise of the powers of the Governor-General under this Act, the Governor-General shall act on the advice of the Prime Minister. Subject to the provisions of this Act, each year on Independence Day, the 7th day of February, or at such other times as may be expedient, the Governor-General may confer awards on persons, living or dead who have rendered distinguished and meritorious service to Grenada or who are otherwise deemed worthy of such awards,” the law directs.

An award granted by the Governor-General under this Part shall be granted by Proclamation, sealed with the Seal of the Order and shall have effect from the date of the Seal unless another effective date is specified in the Proclamation.

(8) An award granted under this section may be granted posthumously but a deceased recipient shall not become a member of the Order.

Continue Reading