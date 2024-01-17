The Ministry of Agriculture is thrilled to announce the upcoming National Agriculture Investment Symposium (AgriVest) 2024, scheduled for 24 January 2024.

This one-day event promises to bring together a diverse range of stakeholders to explore, collaborate, and innovate in the field of agriculture.

AGRIVEST 2024 is more than just a symposium; it’s a movement to transform the agricultural landscape. With a theme of “Reimagining Agriculture,” the event aims to spark discussions on sustainable practices, investment opportunities, policy reforms, and the future of farming in Grenada.

Event Highlights:

Diverse Audience: AGRIVEST 2024 is open to all individuals interested in agriculture, finance, investment, innovation, and networking. Farmers, agro-processers, investors, policymakers, researchers, students, and industry professionals are welcome to attend Keynote Speakers: Renowned experts and thought leaders will share insights on the importance of agricultural investment and sustainable practices Presentations: Financial Services Sector on available financing options Technological advancements in agriculture Presentation on Grenada’s Agriculture Plan 2024-2029 Interactive Sessions: Engage in panel discussions, workshops, and Q&A sessions covering public-private partnerships, access to finance, technological advancements, and more Networking Opportunities: Connect with like-minded individuals, explore investment prospects, and build valuable partnerships Innovation Showcase: Discover innovative farming practices and cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of agriculture

The Ministry of Agriculture is committed to fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among stakeholders in Grenada’s agriculture sector. AgriVest 2024 aligns with our goal of making agriculture appealing and engaging while ensuring that farmers are valued and taken seriously.

Media houses, journalists, and influencers are invited to cover this transformative event. AgriVest 2024 will provide valuable insights, stories, and opportunities that deserve media attention.

Event Details:

Date: 24 January 2024

24 January 2024 Venue: Radisson Crown Ballroom

Radisson Crown Ballroom Registration and more information: @AGRIVESTGrenada, agrivest.gd.

@AGRIVESTGrenada, agrivest.gd. Time: 8 am–7 pm

8 am–7 pm Hashtags: #AgriVestGrenada #AgriVest2024 #ReimagineAgriculture

Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Forestry, and Marine Resources …ensuring food and nutrition security for all!

