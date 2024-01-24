by Linda Straker

Special joint sitting will be held on 6 February 2024 at 9 am

First Prime Minister was Sir Eric Matthew Gairy

Dr Keith Mitchell, who served for 23 years, is longest serving Prime Minister

A special joint sitting involving 15 members of the Lower House and 13 members of the Upper House of Parliament, will be held on 6 February 2024 to observe the 50th Anniversary of Grenada’s Independence.

“Pursuant to Standing Order No. 10 of the Senate and Standing Order No. 12 of the House of Representatives, I have been directed by the President of the Senate, Senator the Honourable Dessima Williams and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Leo Cato, to summon Members of Both Houses for a Special Joint Sitting on Tuesday, 6 February 2024 at 9 o’clock in the forenoon, for the purpose of celebrating Grenada’s 50th Independence,” said an invitation from the Clerk of Parliament to members of the media.

Section 12 of the standing order states: “Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, if at any time when the House stands adjourned the Speaker is satisfied that there is urgent necessity for the House to meet upon some day earlier than the day to which the House stands adjourned, he may, subject to the provisions of paragraph (2) of this Order, direct the Clerk to summon a sitting of the House for such time, upon such day not being earlier than the day after the day on which the direction is given, as the Speaker may in his absolute discretion determine: Provided that the Speaker shall issue the direction referred to in this paragraph whenever it is represented to him in writing either by a Minister or by more than half of the Members for the time being elected to the House that the public interest so requires.”

The standing order mandates that “No business other than the business specified in the direction under paragraph (1) of this Order shall be transacted at any special sitting of the House under this Standing Order except by leave of the House.”

Grenada gained political independence from Great Britain on 7 February 1974. The special sitting is one of several activities undertaken by Government to commemorate the milestone in the country’s history. The first Prime Minister was Sir Eric Matthew Gairy; the longest served was Dr Keith Mitchell, who served for 23 years, and Dickon Mitchell is the current Prime Minister.