by Linda Straker

No public records of when PM took oath of office and received instruments of appointment

ICT and Civil Aviation previously held by Minister Lennox Andrews

Government Gazette yet to publish new ministerial portfolios as presented by the Governor-General on 4 January

On Thursday, 4 January 2024, Governor-General Dame Cécile La Grenade presented an instrument of appointment to several government ministers who were affected by a Cabinet reshuffle.

On 5 January, Prime Minister Mitchell announced the new ministerial placements but did not inform the nation that he was the new minister for ICT, which was previously held by Minister Lennox Andrews. The release published after the announcement did not inform the public that he had taken over this ministerial portfolio. The confirmation that the Prime Minister is the new minister for the portfolio came from Press Secretary Neila Ettienne. The weekly Government Gazette is yet to publish the new ministerial portfolios as presented by the Governor-General on 4 January. Two gazettes have been published since the Instruments of Appointment were presented.

Following a Cabinet reshuffle, there is normally a reshuffle of Permanent Secretaries, and, according to the updated list, Finley Jeffrey became the permanent secretary for 2 different ministries as of 18 December 2023, for the ministries of ICT and Housing and Community Development. As of 5 January, Kim Frederick is the Permanent Secretary for the newly established Ministry for Mental Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs, which is headed by Delma Thomas.

The list of Permanent Secretaries as submitted following a request from NOW Grenada to Press Secretary Ettienne:

Noami Jeremiah — Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Social Development and Gender Affairs (Temporary transfer) (Effective 1 January 2024)

Finley Jeffrey — Permanent Secretary with responsibility for ICT and Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Housing and Community Development (Effective 18 December 2023)

Aaron Francois — Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Educational Administration (Effective 15 January 2024)

Elvis Morain — Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Human Resources and Educational Development, Ministry of Education (Effective January 15, 2024)

Merina Jessamy — Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Economic Development, Planning and Cooperatives, Ministry of Economic Development, Planning, Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, Marine Resource and Cooperatives (Effective 5 January 2024)

Kim Frederick — Permanent Secretary with responsibility for Mental Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs, Ministry of Health, Wellness and Religious Affairs (Effective 5 January 2024)

Ronda Jones — Permanent Secretary with responsibility for General Health and Administration (Effective 15 January 2024)

Desiree Stephen — Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports (Effective 5 January 2024 )

Alva Browne — Permanent Secretary, with responsibility for Transportation, Ministry of Infrastructure & Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation (Effective 5 January 2024)

Isaac Bhagwan — Permanent Secretary (Ag.) with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources (Effective 15 January 2024)

Permanent Secretary (Ag.) with responsibility for Agriculture and Lands, Forestry and Marine Resources (Effective 15 January 2024) Natalie Williams — Permanent Secretary (Ag.) with responsibility for Tourism, Creative Economy, and Culture