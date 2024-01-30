The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs informs the public that all government-operated health facilities in the St David Health District will be closed at noon on Wednesday, 31 January 2024.

This closure is necessary to allow staff to attend the funeral service of our beloved colleague District Nurse Julieann Calliste.

Residents are therefore encouraged to utilise the health services at the St Andrew and St George health districts which will be functioning as normal.

The ministry sincerely apologises for any inconveniences that this early closure may cause. Please take note that regular services will resume on Thursday, 1 February 2024.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs extends heartfelt condolences to the mother, daughter, family, friends, and colleagues of Nurse Calliste. Nurse Calliste was attached to the St David Health District during her nursing career and also worked within the St Andrew Health District.

May her soul rest in peace.

Ministry of Health