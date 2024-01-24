by Linda Straker

Dwayne McDonald, a 42-year-old Grenadian businessman who was placed on the regional wanted list in 2023, has been apprehended in Trinidad.

A criminal deportee from the United States, the boat captain was wanted by police for questioning in connection with the May 2023 death of Victor Randy McIntosh, a resident of Carriacou — a Grenadine island of Carriacou which falls under the administration of Grenada. McDonald is also a resident of Carriacou.

He was placed on the Regional Security Services list approximately 1 month after Police in Grenada were unable to locate him following the homicide.

“A collaboration of intelligence efforts by law enforcement officials from Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and other regional entities led to the identification and apprehension of Mr McDonald,” said a press release from the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force.

“The Royal Grenada Police Force is extremely grateful to our regional partners, especially Trinidad and Tobago, for their assistance in apprehending Mr Mc Donald,” said a 23 January press release, which did not provide the date that McDonald was captured.

Police in Grenada were unable to confirm if McDonald would be extradited through a court proceeding or be handed over to law enforcement in Grenada.