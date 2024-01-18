The general public is informed that effective Thursday, 18 January 2024, the retail prices of petroleum products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as Cooking Gas, in the State of Grenada will be as follows:
GRENADA, CARRIACOU, AND PETITE MARTINIQUE
|Product
|Old Price
|New Price
|Price Change
|Gasoline
|14.78/IG
|14.51/IG
|$0.27/IG decrease
|Diesel
|15.80/IG
|14.91/IG
|$0.89/IG decrease
|Kerosene
|12.37IG
|11.63/IG
|$0.74/IG decrease
GRENADA
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|Old Price
|New Price
|Price Change
|20 lb Cylinder
|40.00
|40.00
|No change
|100 lb Cylinder
|257.25
|252.65
|$4.60 decrease
|Bulk
|2.65/lb
|2.60/lb
|$0.05 decrease
CARRIACOU AND PETITE MARTINIQUE
|LPG (Cooking Gas)
|Old Price
|New Price
|Price Change
|20 lb Cylinder
|49.00
|49.00
|No change
|100 lb Cylinder
|288.40
|275.65
|$4.60 decrease
|Bulk
|2.65/lb
|2.60/lb
|$0.05 decrease
Notes:
- Effective 18 January 2023, a petrol tax of $3.50 is charged per imperial gallon (IG) of gasoline and diesel
- Effective 18 January 2023, the price cap of $15 on petroleum products has expired
- The Ministry of Finance continues to monitor petroleum product prices and will intervene as necessary if prices exceed $17
- Petroleum Product Prices of Gasoline, Diesel, and Kerosene within the tri-island State of Grenada are now fully harmonised in line with statements made by the Minister of Finance in the 2023 Budget Speech
- The new retail prices are computed based on the mean Caribbean postings (Platts) for cost and the average of the actual freight and insurance rates for Gasoline, Diesel, and Kerosene; however for LPG, the mean Caribbean postings (Platts) for cost was used over the period 26 November to 24 December 2023
- Petroleum products are price-controlled goods; therefore, no retailer shall vary the stated prices
Consumers are strongly encouraged to immediately notify the Price Control/Consumer Affairs Unit in the Ministry of Legal Affairs of any instance of overpricing at telephone number 440-1369.
