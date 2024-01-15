Grenadian referee Leon Hazzard has been selected to participate in the prestigious Concacaf NEXT GEN Referee Course being held in Trinidad from 11–15 January 2024.

The intensive 5-day course, held in collaboration between Concacaf and the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), aims to provide advanced training for potential top referees from across the region. Hazzard joined an elite group of referees taking part in theoretical and practical sessions led by world-class instructors.

“It’s an honour to be invited to take part in this programme,” said Hazzard. “I’m looking forward to further developing my skills alongside some of the best referees in Concacaf. Opportunities like this allow us to improve our understanding of the game and stay up-to-date on the latest techniques and protocols.”

The course focused on key areas such as match preparation, positioning, interpretation of the laws of the game, and use of technology like VAR. Hazzard is expected to bring the knowledge gained back to help train and mentor other referees.

With the Concacaf NEXT GEN Referee Course, Hazzard and his colleagues aim to reach the highest levels of the sport. This programme represents Concacaf and CFU’s commitment to supporting referee development across the Caribbean and North America.

GFA