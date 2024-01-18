Kimon Gilbert, player at the Blast Gaming Grenville Center, was the ecstatic recipient of the brand new Toyota Hilux 2023 Pickup in BLAST Gaming Christmas Promotion — Blastmas 2023.

BLAST Gaming, based in Grenada, is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of its highly anticipated Blastmas 2023 Christmas Promotion. Spanning over 8 weeks, from 11 November to 29 December 2023, the promotion proved to be an unprecedented success, featuring the biggest prize pot in BLAST Gaming’s history.

The prizes included an all-expenses-paid trip and hotel stay for 2 in New York, a cash prize of EC$10,000, and a brand-new Toyota Hilux 2023. Additionally, the promotion kicked off with weekly prize draws at gaming centres located at Wall Street, Esplanade Mall, Grenville, and Gouyave. These weekly prizes encompassed shopping, home renovation, and staycation vouchers, providing participants with a diverse range of exciting rewards.

In a remarkable first for BLAST Gaming’s Christmas promotions, the promotion incorporated agent locations into the prize pot. Pop-up events were organised at BLAST Gaming agent locations, allowing players to enter the Blastmas 2023 promotion and further heightening the excitement and engagement surrounding these events.

The pinnacle of the Blastmas 2023 promotion was the grand prize draw, held at the National Stadium. Among the multitude of participants, 3 lucky players emerged victorious, claiming the highly coveted prizes. Kindon Pierre, who played at the Wall Street Centre won the thrilling trip and hotel stay for 2 in New York. Blondy Millette, who also played at Wall Street Centre was awarded the cash prize of $10,000 and lastly, Kimon Gilbert the grand prize winner from the Grenville Centre, received the Toyota Hilux 2023.

The Blastmas 2023 promotion witnessed an impressive prize payout, totalling approximately $200,000 to players, reflecting BLAST’s commitment to creating unforgettable experiences and rewarding its dedicated community of players.

BLAST Gaming extends its warmest congratulations to all the winners of the Blastmas 2023 promotion. Furthermore, BLAST Gaming remains dedicated to promoting responsible gaming and encourages all gamers to “Know Your Limit, Play Within It.”

For more information about BLAST Gaming and future promotions, please visit BLAST Gaming Facebook & Instagram pages or contact 473-440-8071.

BLAST Gaming

Continue Reading