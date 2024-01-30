SEALED Tenders are invited by the Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) for a Contract to provide Janitorial Services at Maurice Bishop International Airport.

The contracted Services will be required in the Air Terminal Building, Air Traffic Control Tower and other ancillary Buildings on the Airport Compound as outlaid in Appendices 1 and 2.

The GAA underscores that keeping the airport pristine is important to the health, safety and wellbeing of its employees and passengers. Hence, it is critical to employ a Janitorial service that offers reliable, trustworthy, and consistent support across our airport and promotes pro-active facilities stewardship. The staff employed by the awarded company must work as an extension of our airport team, acting as the ultimate hygiene partner.

The selected Janitorial Service MUST demonstrate commitment to Quality Assurance by satisfying the following:

Ensure the effectiveness and consistency of operations to meet customer expectations and maintain a high level of service.

Employ qualified, committed staff who meticulously sanitize and disinfect all areas of the airport.

Provide uniforms for staff with an identification badge.

Implement a proven system of ongoing cleaning and sanitization training.

Facilitate on-the-job training with dedicated Supervisors.

Utilize modern sanitization and disinfecting products and methods.

Dedicated assignment of staff to the thorough cleaning and disinfecting of the bathrooms given in Appendix 3 which are a key indicator for customer experience and satisfaction.

which are a key indicator for customer experience and satisfaction. Utilize tools and equipment for cleaning and hygiene, without compromising safety, security, or eco-friendliness.

Access to an Account Manager and/or dedicated supervisor onsite who provides a direct line of communication to quickly address questions and issues.

Conduct reviews of service on a timely basis.

Conduct recurring quality control inspections.

Complete GAA checklists per shift for the bathrooms and other areas of the airport and submit to the Duty Manager’s Office before completion of the shift.

Tender document can be collected at the CEO’s Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport. The successful Tender shall be awarded a Contract for the provision of Janitorial Services.

Closing date for Tender Application is 20 February 2024.

Tender in a sealed envelope must be submitted to:

The General Manager

Grenada Airports Authority

Maurice Bishop International Airport

Point Salines, St George

Grenada

The GAA does not bind itself to accept any or the lowest tender.