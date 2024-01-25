by Linda Straker

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that the country is currently experiencing an outbreak of 3 infectious diseases—Covid-19; Dengue and Acute Respiratory Infections (ARI)—according to the latest Epidemiology report.

Grenada’s Covid-19 data continues to show an increase in cases during the first 3 weeks of 2024. As of that period, the islands’ health system confirmed 39 cases. During the first week, there were 17 cases.

“Covid-19 sequencing results of samples received at CARPHA Medical Microbiology Laboratory (CMML) noted the presence of Omicron HH.2 and Omicron XBB.1.16. This is the first time that these have been identified by CMML for Grenada,” stated the Epidemiology report for Week 3 (15–22 January). A review of data in the report shows that 39 cases is just under a little less than what was reported for the same period in 2023.

The Epidemiology Week 3 report also shows that for the first 3 weeks of 2024, there were 14 dengue cases confirmed with most of those cases being people between 25 and 44, while for ARIs, there is an increase in the age group 5 years and older, but a decrease for the age group 5 years and under.

“The under 5 years old age group reported 9% decrease while the 5 years and older age group reported 7% increase in reported cases in Epi week 3 compared to Epi week 2. Influenza A (H3N2), Rhinovirus, Adenovirus, Parainfluenza 3, & Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are the respiratory pathogens identified. Respiratory hygiene measures continue to be recommended to manage the current situation,” said the Ministry of Health’s weekly report.