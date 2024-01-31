The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) is looking for an innovative and highly motivated person to guide our Accounts team to help accomplish the GTA objectives.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in accounting or possess a recognised certification such as the ACCA, CIMA, CPA or CMA.
Experience
At least 5 years work experience at a managerial level.
Key competence, knowledge and skills:
- Provide sound leadership and guidance to the accounting team
- Knowledge of accounting principles and practices, banking and the analysis and reporting of financial data
- Proven knowledge and experience with budgeting and financial controls
- Comprehensive working knowledge of Excel and Sage Accounting
- Proven problem-solving and reasoning skills
- Ability to use technology to improve efficiency
The Accounts Manager is responsible for, amongst other things:
- Developing and implementing sound general accounting systems and financial policies for cash flow management and budgetary controls, in accordance with the Public and Financial Act and Regulations
- Managing the financial functions of the organisation, including financial reporting, planning and analysis, cash management, payroll, internal controls and overall policies and procedures using the latest technology
- Producing monthly statements of the authority’s financial position and preparing a complete financial statement and report at the end of each financial year
- Providing documents to external auditors to ensure compliance with financial audit requirements and implementing the auditor’s recommendations
- Maintaining fixed asset records and depreciation schedules
- Building relationships with the authority’s bankers and external auditors
- Contributing to the identification of alternative sources of income and discussion on the organisation’s capability to manage self-generated income as required
Interested people should apply via the link below. Please ensure that you attach your cover letter and CV to your application. https://puregrenada.bamboohr.com/careers/37?source=aWQ9MjM%3D
The closing date for application is 12 February 2024.
Only suitable applicants will be acknowledged.