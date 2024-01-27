by Randy Glean

Fourteen Grenadian students earned a place on the Dean’s List at Western Illinois University (WIU) last semester.

The undergraduate students, part of a growing cohort at the university, all earned grade point averages (GPAs) of 3.6. Several of the students earned a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester.

Recognised students are:

Akeem Fabian Mitchell (Senior)

Sierra Khalile Duncan (Senior)

Noah Marcus Lessey (Senior)

Rashelle Kendia Jael Bowen (Senior)

Kendra C E John (Senior)

Lene Samara Mitchell (Senior)

Carlene Keiana Alexander (Senior)

Kamal Johnaton Arele Mark (Senior)

Aaliyah G Knight (Senior)

La Ditra K R Mason (Senior)

Sherdell Rolanda St Clair (Senior)

Josh Michael Alexander (Senior)

Charielle Rae-Len Bubb (Senior)

Whitney Chrysti Bowen (Senior)

WIU professors have been singing the praises of Grenadians and other Caribbean students, as the regional cohort has grown to over 150. The other OAS territories also featured strong representation as 55 students from the sub-region placed on the Dean’s List.

University Provost Dr Mark Mossman, also shared his delight in the high academic achievements of Caribbean students, noting that they were also thriving personally as well as academically in adapting to the cold, snowy, winters.

Grenadian degree seekers at WIU typically begin their studies online before completing on campus in the USA. WIU Scholarships are based on local college or CAPE achievement and cover a high percentage of tuition for strong students. Western Illinois University is a state institution of stellar reputation established in 1899.