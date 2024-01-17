The Government of Grenada reaffirms its commitment to the One China Principle and in this regard maintains its position that the question of Taiwan remains an internal issue concerning the People’s Republic of China.
Additionally, Grenada believes that the matter of reunification should be approached through dialogue and other constructive engagements in an effort to guarantee peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits and by extension the Asian Region.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development
We understand Grenada has to bend backwards with these issues because that’s why china bribe us poor islands for.
Remember there is no such thing as a free lunch.