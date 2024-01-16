by Linda Straker

Nation Builders registered as non-profit or non-government organisation in October 2023 by Mitchell and Co

Amendment to Nawasa bill takes into consideration Nation Builders initiative

First project would be Water Access and Sanitation in Homes project

Nation Builders, an initiative that seeks to eliminate bureaucracy when it comes to the implementation of Government community projects, is officially registered as a non-profit or non-government organisation.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell first announced the launch of Nation Builders in March 2023 while speaking at a town hall meeting in St David. At that time, he told the audience that Nation Builders’ first project would be the Water Access and Sanitation in Homes (WASH) project.

“The WASH programme is an Initiative by the Government of Grenada to ensure that every household in the country has access to clean water and adequate sanitation facilities by 2027. We believe that access to clean water and adequate sanitation is a basic human right and we are committed to making this a reality for every household in Grenada,” Prime Minister Mitchell said when he introduced the idea at a town hall meeting in St David on 15 March 2023.

At the time of the announcement, Orlando Romain, Special Envoy to the Creative Economy and ICT and is currently the public relations officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) said Nation Builders is a programme that seeks to connect citizens, private sectors, and Government in a seamless way to engage in community base activities. “Nation Builders will be a division under the Ministry of Mobilisation, Implementation, and Transformation. The division will foster an active civic involvement to empower individuals to participate in community projects for the nation’s development,” Romain said in March 2023.

In November 2023, Lennox Andrews, Member of Parliament for St Andrew South West told a sitting of the Lower House while contributing to the debate on an amendment to the National Water and Sewage Authority Bill (Nawasa) that the amended legislation takes into consideration an initiative launched by Government called Nation Builders. The amendment sought to make it easier for homeowners to get connected to water.

A search of public documents at the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office (CAIPO) shows that Nation Builders Inc. is not a project that has to comply with the financial rules and regulations as established for Government agencies and departments. It is a registered non-profit or non-governmental organisation (NGO) and will have to comply with the applicable clauses in the 1994 Companies Act.

It was registered in October 2023 following an application to the Attorney General Chamber in September 2023 by the law firm Mitchell and Co. whose local address is Unit 14–16 Excel Plaza, Grand Anse, St George. The letter seeking approval from the Attorney General’s Chamber was submitted on 21 September 2023 and the reply was processed on 3 October. It is signed by Rae Thomas who is a crown counsel in the Attorney General Chamber.

According to the Articles of Incorporation, the non-profit organisation shall only carry on business of a philanthropic, charitable, educational, scientific, literary, artistic, professional, sporting, or athletic nature.

“More particularly, the company will carry on the business of executing projects that address prevalent social issues within communities, such as poverty, environmental concerns, and inadequate living standards, economic initiatives and focus on stimulating economic activity with communities by promoting job creation and programmes that provide Grenadians with access to knowledge and resources that enable financial self-sustainability,” said the registered documents, dated 5 October 2023.

“In all, the company will function as a multifaceted organisation that encompasses a think-tank, a mobilisation unit, and a driving force for executing community-centred and volunteer-based projects across Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique,” said the Articles of Incorporation.

The address for the principal office of the company is Unit #2, Hobson House, St John’s Street, St George, Grenada and it shall have a minimum of 3 directors and a maximum of 7. The first 3 directors are Benedict Peters, a former public officer whose address is listed as Paradise, St Andrew; Dorcina Sharine Ruth Noel whose listed address is Soubise, St Andrew and Marie Benjamin whose address is listed as Mont Road, Grand Anse, St George. They were all appointed on 12 September 2023.

In Grenada, a non-profit organisation is a type of company that has no share capital. They are tax-exempt or charitable, meaning they do not pay tax on the money they receive for their organisation.

According to the Companies Act, no individual who is 18 years of age, of unsound mind and has been found so by a tribunal in Grenada or elsewhere; and has the status of a bankrupt shall form or join the formation of a non-profit company.

