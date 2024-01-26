Country: Grenada
Name of Project: Construction of GIDC’s Building #10
ITB Reference No.: GIDC/ICB/A1/2024/ITB
- The Grenada Investment Development Corporation (GIDC) has received financing from the Caricom Development Fund toward the cost of the Construction of GIDC’s Building #10 at the Frequenté Industrial Park, a 40,000 sq. ft. two-storey steel-framed building, and intends to apply part of the proceeds toward payments under the contracts for the construction works
- The GIDC now invites sealed Bids from eligible Bidders for Procurement of the Construction Services for Construction of GIDC’s Building #10. Bidding will be conducted through open competitive bidding procedures using an Invitation to Bid (ITB) as specified in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 2014 of Grenada
- Interested eligible Bidders may obtain further information from GIDC, Ryan Andrew, [email protected] and inspect the bidding document during office hours 9 am to 4 pm at address (2) below. The bidding documents in English may be obtained by interested eligible Bidders upon written application to address (2) below. The bidding documents will be sent by e-mail
- Bids must be delivered in English to the address (1) below at or before 7 March 2024, at 2:45 pm. Late bids will be rejected and returned unopened to the bidders
- Bids will be opened in the presence of the Bidders’ designated representatives and anyone who chooses to attend on 7 March 2024, at 3 pm local time
- All Bids must be accompanied by a Bid-Securing Declaration
Address (1):
The Chief Procurement Officer
Central Procurement Unit
Building 5, Ministry of Finance
St George’s
GRENADA
Address (2):
Ryan Andrew
Grenada Investment Development Corporation
Building #7, Frequenté Industrial Park
Frequenté, St George
GRENADA
+1 (473) 444-1035
[email protected]