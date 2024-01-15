Several centres were opened on Saturday across Grenada as the National Grassroots Programme officially kicked off.

The launch of these community-focused centres marks an exciting milestone in the GFA’s commitment to making football accessible across the tri-island state.

The centres provide training and development opportunities for young players in communities that previously lacked resources. Centres were opened in St Patrick, St Mark, St John, St Andrew, St David, and St George.

The National Grassroots Programme uses football to promote education, health, and social development for boys and girls ages 6-15. Players will benefit from high-quality coaching, equipment, and facilities aimed at unlocking their potential on and off the pitch.

Saturday’s launch kick-started an exciting new chapter for football development in Grenada.

With more players gaining access to the sport, the future looks bright for the next generation of Grenada’s football stars.

More centres will be opened this Saturday.

GFA