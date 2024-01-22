by Linda Straker

Host on party’s weekly radio talkshow sought explanation for late payments

Finance Minister said late submission of claims by finance officers in various ministries caused late payment

Several people received late payments during 2023

Finance Minister Dennis Cornwall said that late payment from Government to public officers and others for services done is not a shortage of revenue, but it is caused by the late submission of claims by finance officers in the various ministries.

Admitting that several people who have worked for Government received late payments during 2023, Cornwall said that from the Ministry of Finance standpoint, “we want to encourage the finance officers to do their work.”

Speaking with Terrence Forrester, Deputy Public Relations Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the party’s weekly radio talkshow on 21 January, Cornwall said some officers who have responsibility for processing payment are waiting until the last minute to do their job.

“If you know something has to happen, don’t wait until the 99th hour and then push the blame on the Ministry of Finance. We have an obligation to verify the information and make sure it is cross-checked before we can print the cheque,” Cornwall said to the host who was seeking an explanation for the late payments.

Using an anecdote to explain his point, Cornwall said, “If for example a staff member has an increase in salary to get and it’s coming from ministry X or Y and when it gets to the treasury, that increase is not on, that person may not get the payment, but it’s not the Ministry of Finance that paid you short. It is what we got from the ministry and then we verify and that we pay,” he said.

The finance minister called on staff who are not performing on the job as expected to do what is required.

“Those persons who are out there skylarking, you need to make sure that you do your work. If you know you did not do your work on time, don’t blame the ministry at the end of the day. Many times, I have been calling my Permanent Secretary and the Accountant General to verify something for me and the problem is not in the treasury,” said Cornwall.