by Linda Straker

McDonald remanded at Richmond Hill Prison

Preliminary investigations will begin on 16 February 2024

Clouden requested preliminary investigations be done at court in Carriacou

A Grenadian businessman who was placed on the regional wanted list for questioning in connection with a 2023 homicide, was recently captured in Trinidad. As of 29 January, he became an inmate at the remand section of the Richmond Hill Prison.

Dwayne McDonald of Carriacou was wanted for questioning in connection with the May 2023 killing of Victor Randy Mc Intosh. Police investigations led them to believe that McDonald was suspected of committing the offence, but they were unable to locate him. A decision in June 2023 placed him on the regional list. Approximate 8 months after the homicide, McDonald was apprehended by law enforcement officers in Trinidad and Tobago and was deported to Grenada on 27 January 2024. Two days later he appeared in court after he was charged with the offence of non-capital in the death of Mc Intosh.

Anselm Clouden, who is providing legal counsel to McDonald said that his client was not extradited from Trinidad, but was deported because he entered Trinidad without the consent of an immigration officer. “He entered Trinidad contrary to their immigration laws…he was not a fugitive from justice,” Clouden said.

Non-Capital Murder is an indictable offence that must be tried in the High Court but preliminary investigation must be done at the Magistrate Court. Clouden requested that the preliminary investigations be done at the court in Carriacou because the court in St George’s where he appeared, was not the right jurisdiction.

Preliminary investigations will begin on 16 February 2024.