A donation of essential items has been made to the healthcare clinics in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, and Princess Royal Hospital.

The donation, a significant move to enhance the islands’ healthcare service, is a generous gift from citizens Peter Benjamin and Cyril Sylvester.

The items were handed over at a ceremony led by the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, Hon. Tevin Andrews. In an address, he emphasised the importance of fostering partnerships and collaborations for the betterment of healthcare facilities.

Minister Andrews also expressed gratitude for the thoughtful contribution, highlighting the positive impact it would have on the local community’s health and wellbeing.

A heartfelt thank you, for what was referred to as a timely and valuable donation, was extended by Hospital Administrator at Princess Royal Marissa McLawrence who also pointed to the significance of supporting the healthcare needs of the local population.

Benjamin shared his pleasure in being able to support the community and pledged to continue with such initiatives in the future.

The donation included much-needed baby scales, diapers, and various other essential items crucial for infant care.

The collaboration between citizens, Government, and community leaders, according to officials, is a testament to the power of collective efforts in creating positive change.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs