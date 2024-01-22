The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO invites ministries, departments, agencies, registered NGOs and youth organisations, whose area of work falls under UNESCO’s purview, to submit requests for funding for projects under the 2024–2025 Participation Programme.

The projects or proposals must relate to the promotion of education, science, information and communications or culture. Preference will be given to projects that are of a transdisciplinary nature, which will be of benefit to Grenada and address issues related to those affecting youth.

When preparing projects, prospective applicants should take into particular account one of the global priorities of the organisation, gender equality.

Requests for funds, which must not exceed US$26,000 can be sought for:

Projects/programmes The services of specialists and consultants Publications, periodicals and documentation Supplies and equipment The organisation of conferences, meetings and seminars Study grants and fellowships

Please see attached form for submission of requests.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfDnEJowifDsrpEpC25r2DzasWoy1ZgyXmV2Y qfLFFAQv0hCw/viewform

Please also note that applications and project details should be submitted on or before 25 February 2024.

For further information, please contact the Grenada National Commission for UNESCO by Tel: (473) 440-3162/2737 or email [email protected].

Ministry of Education