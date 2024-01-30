by Rev. Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth, Chief Executive Officer

In a momentous ceremony held on Friday, 26 January 2024 at St George’s University (SGU), the Caribbean Family Planning Affiliation (CFPA) celebrated the relocation of its headquarters to St George’s, Grenada.

Dr Rosmond Adams, President of the Board of Directors, eloquently underscored the move as a testament to the unwavering dedication of collaborative partners championing family planning and sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) across the Caribbean. Despite encountering challenges along the way, Dr Adams expressed confidence in CFPA’s ability to be resilient and to persist in serving the region, reaching the monumental milestone of a century of dedicated service.

Grenada’s Minister of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs, the Honourable Phillip Telesford, lauded CFPA’s pivotal role in advocating for people in the Caribbean during the Relocation Launch Ceremony. The minister pledged steadfast support from the government, aligning proudly with CFPA’s objectives and recognising the organisation’s profound impact on the lives of Caribbean people.

Dr Tonia Frame, Board President of Grenada Planned Parenthood Association (GPPA), welcomed CFPA back to Grenada after an impressive 46-year journey. Dr Frame expressed enthusiastic anticipation for a strengthened partnership and collaborative efforts to champion inclusive SRHR policies, looking forward to learning from CFPA’s extensive experience and enhancing joint endeavours to better serve the people of Grenada and the wider region.

Established in 1971, CFPA stands as a leading regional civil society organisation dedicated to Sexual and Reproductive Health & Rights. Its strategic regional positioning places it as a leading advocate for SRHR at every level — from grassroots communities to the national and regional spheres. CFPA’s mandate spans the promotion of SRHR, with a particular emphasis on marginalised populations in the Caribbean. This involves delivering crucial services, fostering education and awareness, and advocating for sexual rights, reproductive rights, gender equality, and the elimination of gender-based violence.

The decision to relocate the CFPA secretariat to Grenada is the outcome of over a decade of organisational review, culminating in a strategic move to enhance partnerships and collaborate closely with affiliates and partners in the ongoing process of reform, visioning and transformation.

As CFPA embarks on this transformative journey, Rev. Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth (CEO) extends heartfelt gratitude to its affiliates, partners, SGU, Government of Grenada, dedicated staff, donors, the media and cherished friends for their steadfast support throughout the years. She said that the relocation signifies not just a change of address but a new chapter in the ongoing story of CFPA’s commitment to the health, wellness, and flourishing of the Caribbean community.